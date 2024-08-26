© 2024 WXXI News
WXXI Business Report: Black Business Expo at the Public Market looks to help jumpstart the efforts of local entrepreneurs

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published August 26, 2024 at 1:16 PM EDT

In this week’s WXXI Business Report: 

  • The Rochester Public Market hosted its first Black Business Expo last weekend; the hope is it will result in some of those entrepreneurs becoming long-term vendors at the market.
  • Even with much of the Crosman Corp. operation slated to leave East Bloomfield by the end of the year, an Ontario County economic development official is hopeful about attracting other manufacturers.
  • And NY State Agriculture and Markets is working to help some grape farmers cope with damage from a frost/freeze event that happened in late April.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
