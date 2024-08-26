WXXI Business Report: Black Business Expo at the Public Market looks to help jumpstart the efforts of local entrepreneurs
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:
- The Rochester Public Market hosted its first Black Business Expo last weekend; the hope is it will result in some of those entrepreneurs becoming long-term vendors at the market.
- Even with much of the Crosman Corp. operation slated to leave East Bloomfield by the end of the year, an Ontario County economic development official is hopeful about attracting other manufacturers.
- And NY State Agriculture and Markets is working to help some grape farmers cope with damage from a frost/freeze event that happened in late April.