National Women's Hall of Fame names interim director



The National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls has a new interim leader as that museum looks forward to future development.

The Board of Directors at the Hall of Fame has named Karen Macier as their new interim director, after Jennifer Gabriel left the CEO position recently after 3 years in the job.

Macier’s resume includes stints leading United Way chapters in Seneca and Cayuga counties, and also an interim director role at the Seneca Museum and Tourism Center.

provided photo Karen Macier, interim director of the National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls.

Macier, who tells WXXI News she’s not a candidate for the permanent job at the Women’s Hall of Fame, said that interest in that museum has been heightened this year due to the presidential race and discussions of women’s rights.

“There is a lot of interest around that. There's a lot of excitement, I think, from people, of knowing where things got started, what Seneca Falls is known for, of learning these stories, and I hear that,” said Macier. “I come out (into the museum), when I am here, and try to talk to people. Why are they visiting? What are the kinds of things that they want to see?”

Jean Kilbourne, who is President of the Hall’s Board of Directors, said that the National Women’s Hall of Fame continues to push for more funding to complete renovations at the historic Seneca Knitting Mill where it is now located.

“We’ve done very well, we’ve gotten a lot of interest, but of course like every other nonprofit, and particularly ones dealing with women and girls, we need more, and we need to raise our profile to inspire people to want to get involved in this,” said Kilbourne.

provided photo Jean Kilbourne, President of the Board of Directors of the National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls.

Kilbourne added that nationally, less than 2% of philanthropic dollars goes to women and girls’ organizations.

Macier said the Hall continues to try and broaden its appeal as a national museum.

“Seneca Falls is where we got started,” said Macier. “This is our home community. But in order to grow and to do what we need to do, we need the support of that national community as well, and the stories that need to be told, the richness out there, the supports and partnerships come from near and far.”

The National Women’s Hall of Fame also continues to raise money to finish renovations in the Seneca Knitting Mill.

Since the Hall purchased the building in 2008, there has been about $14 million worth of renovations done there. Recent work included the addition of an elevator, an internal stairwell, and restoring the historic smokestack and bell tower.

The recent renovations were aided by nearly $1.8 million in funds from various state agencies.

Earlier this year, the Hall received $500,000 in federal funding to continue renovations at the former knitting mill building.

