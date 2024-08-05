National Women's Hall of Fame looking for a new leader. CEO Jennifer Gabriel leaves after three years in that position

provided photo Jennifer Gabriel, named to be the first executive director of the National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls.

The National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls will need to look for a new leader.

Jennifer Gabriel was the Hall’s first executive director when she was hired three years ago. Her title later changed to CEO, and recently Gabriel announced both in a prepared statement and in a Facebook post that she is leaving that Seneca Falls-based museum.

Gabriel wrote that she’s been gradually making the transition for several months, and said that making the decision to leave what she called a “dream job” is not easy, but concluded that it was time to step away.

A statement issued by the President of the Board of the Women’s Hall of Fame, Jean Kilbourne, said that Gabriel will be transitioning to an advisory role, and the board will begin the search for a new director.

Last month, there was an event held to markanother phase in the ongoing restoration of the historic Seneca Knitting Mill, and Kilbourne said the board at the National Women’s Hall of Fame is working “on solidifying our infrastructure, systems, and financial foundation to establish the Hall as a permanent national cultural institution.”

Kilbourne’s note to supporters of the Hall said that the organization has seen “a meaningful increase in donations fueled by nationwide support.”

She also extended the “deepest gratitude” from the Hall’s Board of Directors to Gabriel for her leadership and significant progress achieved during her tenure in the leadership role.

In her social media note, Gabriel said there will be “more to come” on what’s in store for her future, but that she will be taking a break now from social media and planning to enjoy the summer.

