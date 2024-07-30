Rochester eyes new ambulance contract after AMR patient death

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans wants to extend the city’s contract with AMR ambulance for another two years.

“This is critical for us,” Deputy Mayor Michael Burns said in an interview.

Provided photo Rochester Deputy Mayor Michael Burns

“It gives the city certainty as to who's going to provide the service. It gives AMR certainty that they will be providing the service," he said. "And it really ... fosters a collaborative partnership with AMR.”

The amended agreement now goes to City Council for approval. And that is not going to be an easy sell.

The proposed pact provides for continued, unsubsidized service. It would relax some of the city’s strict performance measures and response time penalties for less urgent calls.

And as the focus shifts to overall performance across each city quadrant, rather than call-by-call enforcement, the administration plans to waive nearly $1.8 million in fines accrued by the national chain, American Medical Response.

“These per-call penalties haven't had any sort of positive impact on response time,” said Deputy Corporation Counsel Stephanie Prince. “They really haven't moved the needle.”

Critics are sure to question whether it goes far enough to address a critical failure last November, when AMR kicked Julian Coleman off an ambulance while en route to the hospital because the Rochester man panicked and allegedly became combative as he struggled to breathe. Coleman collapsed on the sidewalk and later died.

“We must get to the bottom of this,” Mayor Malik Evans said in January. “We must understand how and why this occurred. And we must identify processes and safeguards to ensure that this does not ever happen again.”

The city’s amended contract proposal includes a clause demanding equitable treatment for all — but with no penalties attached. The city would have to go to court arguing breach of contract, should a future incident occur.

Ultimately, officials said, the city had limited bargaining power as the contract came up for extension or renewal.

In a statement, the city quoted the American Ambulance Association and the Academy of International Mobile Healthcare Integration, stating that “more than 55 communities in the U.S. have lost their ambulance providers in the past two years.” Often, and in the case of AMR, that has involved rural areas and towns, not cities.

"There are increasingly limited service providers in this industry, and the costs of a municipality or any other government entity to start this up, are, are, are massive," said Dr. Jeremy Cushman, the city and county’s EMS medical director.

That hasn't stopped some, including Niagara County, from trying.

AMR’s predecessor, Rural/Metro, has said the Rochester contract is one of the company’s largest. The company's current contract expires Nov. 30. The amendatory pacts extend the term through 2026, and includes three optional renewals of two years each.

In response to media questions, AMR issued a statement that it was committed to strengthening its relationship with the city and its residents, "and adopting a collaborative approach to tackle issues beyond the scope of ambulance services alone." That includes workforce development through its Earn While You Learn EMT Academy and other paramedic education programs.

"AMR is pleased to continue our partnership with the City of Rochester," the statement read, in part, "and we look forward to serving the community through this extended contract. We appreciate our relationship with the City and the collaborative progress we’ve made with contract amendments to best serve the citizens of Rochester, which will help us to address increased call volume, EMS staffing shortages and increasing operational costs."

Those challenges have dramatically altered the emergency healthcare market in recent years.

"Unfortunately, for many in our community, the only access to healthcare is through the 911 system,” Cushman said. “And so, as a result, we are seeing increasingly larger and larger numbers of what we call low-acuity calls for service.”

A majority of 911 calls do not require an ambulance right away, he said, adding that upwards of one in four are mental health related.

The future of EMS, Cushman continued, is finding how to meet the health care needs of those patients when an ambulance is not the answer. But starting up a municipal ambulance service is cost-prohibitive, he said.

The contract maintains certain compliance standards and data collection requirements. Deputy Mayor Burns pointed to AMR’s capacity, and ability to flex coverage with existing service in Buffalo and Syracuse, as reasons for staying with the national provider.

"To not have a contract,” Burns said, “really means a lack of control or a way ... to hold AMR accountable.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.