Family of man who died after being ordered off an ambulance sues AMR, city

The son of a Rochester man who was kicked off an ambulance last November and later died is suing the ambulance company and the city.

Julian Coleman called 911 when he started having trouble breathing. After paramedics got him inside the American Medical Response, or AMR, ambulance, he allegedly became combative. The lawsuit states he panicked because he couldn't breathe.

Police were called and he was ordered off the ambulance. Once outside, Coleman sat and soon collapsed, laying motionless and unnoticed for two minutes and 15 seconds. During that time his heart stopped and he suffered an irreparable brain injury, the lawsuit states. He never regained consciousness and died two weeks later at the hospital.

AMR fired one of the involved employees and ordered remedial training and other corrective action for two others. Police also underwent additional training.

Coleman’s son, Julian Green, filed the federal lawsuit on behalf of his father’s estate. He is one of four surviving children. The lawsuit also names the paramedics and police officers involved, alleging negligence, reckless indifference and a lack of training and supervision led to Coleman's death.