Family of man who died after being ordered off an ambulance sues AMR, city

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp
Published June 30, 2024 at 1:58 PM EDT
A frame grab from Rochester Police body camera video shows a person, who was having trouble breathing, being asked to leave an an AMR ambulance. The patient who had complained of shortness of breath was placed on a bench and then fell to the ground where the body lied motionless for two minutes before police and EMT's provided assistance.(photo taken from video provided by City of Rochester)
City of Rochester
/
WXXI News
A frame grab from Rochester Police body camera video shows a person, who was having trouble breathing, being asked to leave an an AMR ambulance. The patient who had complained of shortness of breath was placed on a bench and then fell to the ground where the body lied motionless for two minutes before police and EMT's provided assistance.(photo taken from video provided by City of Rochester)

The son of a Rochester man who was kicked off an ambulance last November and later died is suing the ambulance company and the city.

Julian Coleman called 911 when he started having trouble breathing. After paramedics got him inside the American Medical Response, or AMR, ambulance, he allegedly became combative. The lawsuit states he panicked because he couldn't breathe.

Police were called and he was ordered off the ambulance. Once outside, Coleman sat and soon collapsed, laying motionless and unnoticed for two minutes and 15 seconds. During that time his heart stopped and he suffered an irreparable brain injury, the lawsuit states. He never regained consciousness and died two weeks later at the hospital.

Click here to Julian Green's lawsuit against AMR, city of Rochester

AMR fired one of the involved employees and ordered remedial training and other corrective action for two others. Police also underwent additional training.

Coleman’s son, Julian Green, filed the federal lawsuit on behalf of his father’s estate. He is one of four surviving children. The lawsuit also names the paramedics and police officers involved, alleging negligence, reckless indifference and a lack of training and supervision led to Coleman's death.

Brian Sharp is WXXI's investigations and enterprise editor. He also reports on business and development in the area. He has been covering Rochester since 2005. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
