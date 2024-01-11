Rochester man dies after being kicked off ambulance

A Rochester man died last month after being ordered out of an ambulance and onto a city street corner while having trouble breathing.

In video released by the city, the man made his way to a makeshift bench but soon collapsed. He laid facedown and motionless on the sidewalk for 2 minutes and 15 seconds while police officers and ambulance workers milled about nearby.

“We must get to the bottom of this. We must understand how and why this occurred,” Mayor Malik Evans said during a news conference Thursday at City Hall. “And we must identify processes and safeguards to ensure that this does not ever happen again.”

Evans said he only learned of the Nov. 30 matter on Tuesday from the man’s family. The man died more than two weeks after the ambulance call. A specific date was not provided.

Provided / City of Rochester A frame grab from Rochester Police body camera video shows a person, who was having trouble breathing, being asked to leave an an AMR ambulance. The patient who had complained of shortness of breath was placed on a bench and then fell to the ground where the body lied motionless for two minutes before police and EMT's provided assistance.(photo taken from video provided by City of Rochester)

The man was not identified but appears to be middle-aged.

AMR called for police assistance at 2:15 a.m. at Seneca Avenue and Norton Street on the city’s north side.

There appears to have been some conflict inside the ambulance, as AMR staffers told responding officers they didn’t know what was wrong with the man, but he had to get out of the ambulance. In the video, one of the AMR staff is heard saying the man reported having pain drinking water, grabbed her and demanded oxygen, and that his actions were unacceptable.

“I was freaking out,” the man said. “You’d freak out, too, if you can’t breathe.”

“I hear ya,” one of the police officers responds. “I’d probably try to control myself a little bit better. I wouldn’t grab on people.”

"I was trying to grab for the door, trying to get out of here,” he said. “Try to breathe.”

He asked again to be taken to the hospital and was told “No.”

In the video, he is not combative but is heard breathing heavily and making audible noises like grunting throughout. He labored to get himself out of the ambulance and onto the sidewalk and a makeshift bench. He went to his knees and collapsed a short time later.

Provided / City of Rochester A frame grab from Rochester Police street surveillance camera video shows a person, who was having trouble breathing, being asked to leave an an AMR ambulance. The patient who had complained of shortness of breath was placed on a bench and then fell to the ground where the body lied motionless for two minutes before police and EMT's provided assistance.(photo taken from video provided by City of Rochester)

When an officer later approached him, they noticed blood. From the comments of police, it appeared he was still breathing.

The city has subpoenaed AMR for records and asked the company to conduct an investigation. AMR did not immediately respond to media requests for comment.

An internal police investigation is underway as well. Police officer statements are expected to be taken next week. No officers have been placed on leave, officials said.

“I spoke to the family today,” Evans said. “And all they want is answers. They're not asking for anything unreasonable. They just know that their brother, that their father, that their cousin called for ambulance services, and that they got a call saying that he was dead.

“But they have not gotten any information yet. They've gotten zero information. They've gotten zero information on what happened here.”