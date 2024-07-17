At least 1 dead after severe weather rips through Central New York

Oneida County and Madison County officials declared a state of emergency Tuesday night after storms ripped through the area. At least one person is confirmed to have died in the Madison County Village of Canastota during the storm.

In Rome, the National Weather Service reported a radar-confirmed tornado. Officials will be in Rome Wednesday, to survey storm damage to determine if a tornado touched down.

Rep. Brandon Williams (R-Sennett), who represents areas affected by the storm, visited the city after the winds passed through. In a video posted on social media he said the storm had caused a large downtown mural and the building behind it to collapse.

Please pray for the families in Rome, Canastota, and across #NY22 impacted by this local disaster 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/01MyFc88Q7 — Rep. Brandon Williams (@RepWilliams) July 17, 2024

"The community's really coming together to help one another is what I see at every street," Williams said. "Most people are in shock. It is really devastating for the town of Rome."

Williams said his office has reached out to FEMA and he said federal resources will be mobilized to aid in relief.

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a statewide state of emergency for due to storm conditions, and opened the state's emergency operation center to monitor conditions.

More than 170,000 customers across Upstate New York were without power Tuesday night. As of early Wednesday, more than 20,000 National Grid customers remain without power with more than 10,000 of those in the city of Rome.

