Ryan, Delgado call for President Biden to step aside

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published July 10, 2024 at 4:21 PM EDT
In a break with Governor Kathy Hochul, New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado is joining a growing number of Democrats calling on President Joe Biden to halt his re-election bid.

Delgado released a statement saying he has immense respect for Biden, but worries the president isn’t up to the task of defeating former President Donald Trump in November.

Delgado’s statement came hours after his successor in Congress, Democrat Pat Ryan of the 18th district, announced his own preference for a different candidate.

For her part, Hochul says she was reassured during a White House meeting with Biden last week and has stood by the embattled president.

