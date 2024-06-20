Trillium Health secures funding to support housing for people with HIV/AIDS

The Rochester region has the largest population of people living with HIV west of Albany, according to state data — and officials say housing for those individuals is desperately needed.

Trillium Health Center has emergency programs that help people in the region who are living with the virus and Thursday, it announced that it received $750,000 in state funding towards to support those programs. The money will allow Trillium to help clients in need pay for security deposits and rent for the first month, pay off back rent and avoid emergency utility shut offs, and access transportation to search for housing.

Jason Barnecut-Kearns, the center’s President and CEO, said proper housing is key for people with HIV or AIDS to live a quality life.

“If you're struggling to find a place to sleep at night, the last thing you're going to be worried about is taking your medication, getting your blood drawn, and attending doctor's appointments,” Barnecut-Kearns said. “Secure housing is often the first step to regaining stability and reclaiming one's health.”

Racquel Stephen / WXXI Trillium Health Center will receive more state funding to expand its emergency housing programs for people living with HIV/ AIDS.

Officials say roughly 2,500 people living with HIV in New York state face housing instability or homelessness.

State Assemblymembers Harry Bronson and Demond Meeks helped secure the funding, aided by some grassroots work from a group called VOCAL- Voices of Community Activists and Leaders.

“With the money I could bring my people home,” said Tracie Adams, a leader of VOCAL. "And when I say bring them home, I mean bring them home to housing.”

Adams, who is 62 years old, has been living with HIV for at least 24 years, though she said the virus is at undetectable levels.

Bronson said proper housing is a pivotal step towards eradicating the disease.

“Not only are we helping those individuals (with the housing) stay on their medication and be able to live a quality life. We're also helping prevent the transmission of the disease and the spread of the disease to other people,” Bronson said.