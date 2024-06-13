Golisano gift will fund a new intellectual and developmental disabilities institute at UR

The University of Rochester has received its single largest financial gift ever, and it is using it to establish and build a center focused on health and quality of life issues that affect people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Philanthropist and Paychex founder Tom Golisano has pledged $50 million for the Golisano Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Institute at the University of Rochester Medical Center. Officials have yet to decide where on the medical campus to build the institute.

University officials said Thursday that the new facility will centralize and expand the university's patient care, community outreach, and caregiver support programs in one place. Those programs currently are spread across a handful of UR schools, institutes, centers and departments.

Officials also said the center will allow greater collaboration between the different disciplines.

The university has appointed John Foxe, chair of URMC's Department of Neuroscience and director of the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience, to direct the new institute.

"We're really gonna swing for the fences here," Foxe said. "We intend to be the absolute best IDD Institute on the planet. And we want to be a global leader in providing new ways, new cures, new therapies and new standards of care. I'm certain we can do that."

Additionally, an Eastman Dental Center clinic that annually serves roughly 2,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities will be named the Golisano Specialty Clinic at Eastman Dental Center.

According to the university, about 19,000 people locally and 120,000 regionally have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

