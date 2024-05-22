Rochester's airport gets new security technology

The Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport now has some new technology designed to improve security. It’s called “credential authentication technology” and it’s in the process of being rolled out to airports around the country.

It involves a device where the air traveler puts their ID card into a machine, which also snaps their photo. The system helps verify that the person pictured on the ID is the same person trying to get on an airplane.

Linda Farbstein is a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). She said that in terms of any privacy concerns, the TSA will not hold onto the photos, and you also have the option of not even using the new technology.

“We do not maintain the photos, we delete those photos afterward because we don’t really need them,” said Farbstein, “and if you’re uncomfortable with having your photo taken, you can opt out and tell the officer that you do not want your photo taken.”

During a demonstration of the equipment on Wednesday at the Rochester airport, the system was able to determine a driver’s license that purposely had been tampered with was not legitimate.

“And of course, human eyes cannot see or read a barcode, you will see the barcode we just can't read that barcode,” said Farbstein. “So right then, the machine was able to see make that determination and that's what's critical. We want to make sure that the IDs are valid and that the people are who they say they are.”

Even with the use of the new machines, the TSA said that travelers still need to check-in with their airline in advance and bring their boarding pass to their gate to show the airline representative before boarding their flight.

The TSA is also trying to get the word out for air travelers that this upcoming holiday weekend is expected to be the busiest Memorial Day travel weekend the nation has seen so far.

The agency is forecasting that this Friday will be the busiest travel day of the long weekend, and they are anticipating nearly three million passengers at the nation’s airports.

The TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York, Bart Johnson, said that they “strongly suggest travelers get to the airport early.”

The Rochester airport is expected to about a three-and-a-half to 4% increase this coming holiday weekend in the number of people flying out compared to last year at this time.