RIT President David Munson announces plans to step down in 2025

RIT President David Munson will retire in 2025. Munson, who joined RIT in 2017 after serving a dean of engineering for the University of Michigan, made the announcement about his retirement Tuesday.

Munson said that over the next year he will “remain highly focused on the job at hand,” saying that they will “have opportunities later to celebrate our collective work” in establishing RIT as “the premier university in the nation” working at the intersection of technology, the arts and design.”

In a statement, RIT Board of Trustees Chairman Jeffrey Harris praised Munson for helping the university continue its momentum and accomplish goals that were set in RIT’s 2025 strategic plan.

A press release put out by RIT listed accomplishments by Munson that include record enrollment, launching a performing arts program and completing major facility projects, including ‘The Shed,’ (Student Hall for Exploration and Development).

Harris said that the trustees are prepared for “a seamless transition” and will engage students, faculty and stuff during the search for Munson’s successor.

Munson’s last day will be June 30, 2025.