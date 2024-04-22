Eastman School of Music names new dean, Kate Sheeran, an alumna of the school

Eastman School of Music/University of Rochester / provided photo. Kate Sheeran, an alumnus of the Eastman School of Music, has been named to be the next Dean of the Eastman School of Music. She succeeds Jamal Rossi, who earlier had announced he would not seek reappointment following the 2023–24 academic year.

The Eastman School of Music has named a new dean. Kate Sheeran, an alumna of the Rochester-based school who most recently has been executive director of the Kaufman Music Center in New York City, will succeed Jamal Rossi.

Rossi announced last year that the current academic year will be his last as dean.

Sheeran is only the eighth dean in the 100-year history of Eastman, and she will be the first woman to hold that position.

The school is part of the University of Rochester and its president, Sarah Manglesdorf, said that Sheeran brings “extensive and impressive leadership experience in music education.”

At the Kaufman Music Center, Sheeran launched several initiatives including providing programs and music education to thousands of students and audience members.

Previously Sheeran served as provost and dean of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

Sheeran is also a professional horn player and has performed with a wide range of ensembles.

In a statement, Sheeran said that she is “deeply honored to take on the role of dean of the Eastman School of Music,” and said the school “helped to shape me as a musician, leader and person.

She will take over as dean on July 15.

