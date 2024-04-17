Utility bill credits on the way for RG&E and NYSEG customers

Customers of Rochester Gas and Electric and New York State Electric and Gas will be seeing a refund soon.

Both utilities, who are part of the company Avangrid, will use funding from New York state to apply one-time bill credits for all electric and natural gas customers.

It’s part of the state’s efforts to address energy affordability.

For RG&E customers, they will get a credit of $18.40 and natural gas customers will get a credit of $11.26.

For NYSEG customers, the credit for electricity will be $9.52 and natural gas customers will receive $15.66.

The credits will be applied automatically to upcoming bills.

In addition to the credit, RG&E and NYSEG said that they offer a variety of programs to help customers with their bills.