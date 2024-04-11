Rochester school board approves $2.5M settlement in 1970s child sexual abuse case 

The Rochester City School District reached a settlement this week with a former student.

The East High alum alleges that she was sexually abused by former music teacher Edwin Fleming in the mid to late 1970s, starting when she was 15 years old.

The total settlement amount is $2.5 million. The district is paying $1.6 million and the rest is covered by a general liability insurance carrier.

The Rochester Board of Education approved a resolutionTuesday to settle the court case which was filed in 2019. That’s the same year that the New York state Child Victims Act went into effect, amending the state’s statute of limitations for survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

The victim is known as BL Doe in court documents. According to those documents, Doe alleges that after graduation she reported the abuse to an administrator who advised Doe not to talk to police. Fleming then resigned. There was no official record of the report.

The district denies the claims.

A similar child sexual abuse case involving a different victim and Fleming was settled with the district last July for $100,000 dollars.

A Rochester City School District spokesperson said they had no comment.