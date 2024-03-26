© 2024 WXXI News
Peluso leaving as Rochester schools superintendent to take helm at Churchville-Chili

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published March 26, 2024 at 12:20 PM EDT
Rochester City School District Superintendent Carmine Peluso
Provided
/
Rochester City School District
Rochester City School District Superintendent Carmine Peluso

Rochester city schools Superintendent Carmine Peluso is leaving to become the next leader of the Churchville-Chili school district.

Churchville-Chili announced Tuesday morning that he has been selected as the district’s new superintendent and is set to start July 1, pending appointment by the school board. The district’s current superintendent, Lori Orologio, is retiring at the end of June.

Peluso’s education career spans 25 years. He has served as RCSD’s superintendent since September 2022, when the district’s school board appointed him to fill a vacancy left by the departure of Lesli Myers-Small.

He served as deputy superintendent and before that was principal of School 34 for four years.
