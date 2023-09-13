RCSD considers shuttering five buildings in revamp affecting more than a dozen schools

The Rochester City School District may close five school buildings and about a dozen schools next school year.

That’s according to a proposal Superintendent Carmine Peluso presented to the city school board Tuesday evening. The board is scheduled to vote on the plan next month.

Peluso cited enrollment declines, school performance and school monitor recommendations, building conditions, and the number of students expected to enroll in the district going forward.

“Right now, roughly 50% of our children … that are born in the city are making their way into our schools,” he said, “which is different than the 73% that we had 10 years ago, right?”

Provided / Rochester City School District Rochester City School District Superintendent Carmine Peluso

The reconfiguration and closures are the first of a number of changes soon to confront City School District families. The district also is considering a plan to narrow managed school choice from district-wide to three zones. And restarting a massive but stalled school renovation plan.

"There's a lot of moving parts, and then it gets confusing, because people like, wait a minute, what?” said Shawn Farr, the district’s chief financial officer. “What does this mean to me? What does this mean to my child?”

The closures announced Tuesday appear to most affect the northeast and southwest parts of the city.

Buildings that will be shuttered or converted to swing space during upcoming renovations include schools numbers 20, 29, 39, 44 and 106.

A shift to add middle schools will open new junior highs on Genesee Street and at the Freddie Thomas, Charlotte and Jefferson campuses.

The following are proposed:

Recommended School Closures

Elementary Schools



Clara Barton School No. 2

Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School No. 10

Adlai E. Stevenson School No. 29

Andrew J. Townson School No. 39

RISE Community School No. 106

Wilson Foundation Academy

Middle Schools



Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence

Franklin Lower School

Monroe Lower School

High Schools



Franklin Upper School

Northeast College Preparatory High School

Recommended Building Closures



School No. 20**

School No. 29**

School No. 39*

School No. 44**

School No. 106*

*Buildings remain in RCSD inventory

**Buildings returned to the City of Rochester

Reconfiguration Impact

Elementary Schools (Citywide: PreK-6)



Nathaniel Hawthorne School No. 25 moves to 190 Reynolds Street (Current site of School No. 2)

Montessori Academy School No. 53 moves to Dr. Walter Cooper Campus

Middle Schools (7-8)



Charlotte Campus*

Douglass Campus

East Lower School

Freddie Thomas Campus*

Jefferson Campus* (RIA program remains)

Wilson Foundation Academy Campus*

*Denotes new middle school

High School (9-12)



New high school at the Franklin Campus

Rochester Early College International High School moves to Dr. Alice Holloway-Young Campus

Student Transitions for the 2024-25 school year

Elementary Schools



Current K-5 students in closing schools will participate in a special lottery to select a new school in their zone. Current PreK and 6th-grade students will participate in the traditional school choice process.

Students with multiple disabilities (GEM) at School No. 29 will move to Mary McLeod Bethune School No. 45 as a K-8 program.

Current PreK, 6th, and 8th-grade students at Wilson Foundation Academy will participate in the traditional school choice process.

Middle Schools



Current 7th-grade students will attend a school in their zone. (Excludes students at Northwest, East Lower, School of the Arts, and World of Inquiry School No. 58)

Current 8th-grade students will participate in the traditional school choice process.

High Schools



Current 9th-11th-grade students in closing schools will participate in a special lottery to select a new school.

Programs



NorthSTAR Program students will move to the Franklin Campus.

WATCH: Superintendent Peluso presents the school reconfiguration plan

"It's not about sometimes the money, it's about the actual delivery of service and the capacity to deliver service, right?" Peluso told school board members, referring specifically to the need to not stretch staffing and transportation resources but not providing specifics on costs and savings behind his plan. "We've got to streamline that to help and help us deliver high quality service."

Provided photo

School board members appeared initially receptive, if cautiously so.

“We need to upgrade this district,” said board member Ricardo Adams. “We’re just out of compliance with a lot of stuff, man. And I totally support this transition. I know it's gonna be difficult. We're gonna get a lot of push back. My email is probably starting to fill up right now. But I just want the community to look at the why, and know that this is actually an upgrade.”

School board vice president Beatriz LeBron noted she has been through school closures as a parent and described the experience as “horrific.” Families have to be well-informed and told in a humane way, she said, because regardless of the reasons why reconfiguration has to happen it will be life-altering to the people affected.

“Change is hard,” said board member Camille Simmons. “And it's not comfortable. And when we talk about raising expectations and breaking barriers ... about making those type of adjustments to do that, you have to lean in and go through the discomfort of that, and that, and I believe that's the place that we're in.”