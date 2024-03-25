Full implementation of PACT Act to bring additional health coverage to thousands of veterans

More veterans around the U.S. are now eligible for expanded health care services, related to potential exposure from toxic materials.

Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25), along with other local officials and representatives of the Finger Lakes VA gathered in downtown Rochester on Monday to talk about another phase of the PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act kicking in this month.

Jason Richards is an Outreach Program Coordinator with the VA, and he said the full implementation for the legislation means that veterans who may have health issues due to exposure to toxins now covers a wide variety of situations.

“ (It) adds in a tool to talk about toxic exposures wherever you were, even regardless of combat,” said Richards, “so this could be a really amazing tool for us to get more and more veterans eligible for VA health care.”

The PACT Act originally was targeted to help vets exposed to things like burn pits as well as exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam. Richards said the legislation now covers toxic exposures to veterans in just about any location.

Morelle said the VA approved the implementation for the new health coverage a lot sooner than originally anticipated.

“I'm really very grateful to the Veterans Administration, that they were able to accomplish this and we are going to continue to tell the story,” said Morelle. “We want veterans to get the benefits they deserve and their family members, because exposure doesn't affect just the veteran, it affects the veteran’s family as well.”

Morelle said there are likely thousands of veterans in the Finger Lakes region, and many more nationwide, who will be able to benefit from the new regulations.

Morelle and representatives of the local VA are trying to get the word out to veterans who may be eligible for healthcare coverage under the new law. You can get more information at the VA's website.

