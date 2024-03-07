© 2024 WXXI News
Lawsuits target former owner of Main Street Armory on anniversary of deadly crowd surge

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp
Published March 7, 2024 at 3:03 AM EST
The Main Street Armory
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
The Main Street Armory

A woman who tried to save her dying sister after both were trampled inside the Main Street Armory last March is suing the venue’s former owner.

Ronisha Houston says in the lawsuit that she performed CPR on Rhondesia Belton and watched her die. A separate lawsuit seeks damages on behalf of Belton’s estate. Both women are from Buffalo.

The claims were filed Tuesday — on the one-year anniversary of the fateful event.

Concertgoers rushed the exits after a show featuring hip-hop artists GloRilla and Ricky Hampton, also known as Finnesse2tymes.

Belton was one of three women killed. Houston was among at least seven who were injured.

The city shut down the venue, but no criminal charges were filed. Six lawsuits have been brought, to date, seeking damages. Three by the administrators of the deceased women’s estates. Three by women who were injured.

In addition to former owner Scott Donaldson, the lawsuits name the performers, security agencies and the city of Rochester, along with its police and fire departments.

Local News
Brian Sharp
