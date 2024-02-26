PAB says majority of RPD's "use of force" incidents with juveniles involve Black children

A report released Monday by Rochester’s Police Accountability Board says that "use of force" incidents between city police and juveniles mostly involves Black children.

The PAB has released what it says is an investigative report based on the review of more than 1,100 reports related to incidents involving juveniles in the city.

The PBA defines juvenile use of force as “any intentional physical strength or energy exerted or brought to bear upon or against a person aged 17 or younger for compulsion, constraint or restraint.”

The PAB report says that Black children, mostly male, comprised nearly 80% of the "use of force" incidents involving city police.

The report also says that about 30% of the total incidents involved mental health crises.

The PAB says that the police department provided data used in the analysis. But it says its requests for additional reports and body camera video related to the majority of these incidents were denied.

A statement released midday on Monday by RPD says that the department had not yet received the report from the PAB, and it says that they provided all reports and video that they are legally able to.

The statement notes that juvenile records are frequently sealed as part of Family Court actions, and RPD also says Chief David Smith “is eagerly awaiting receipt of the report” from the PAB and will evaluate it when he gets it.

The PAB has been acting in mostly an advisory capacity after courts ruled that it did not have the power to discipline city police officers.

