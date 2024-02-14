Cianca reappointed as Monroe County’s public defender

Provided Julie Cianca

The Monroe County Legislature on Tuesday reappointed Julie Cianca as public defender.

Without discussion, legislators voted 22-5 to appoint Cianca to a new two-year term, which expires at the end of 2025. The no votes all came from Republicans.

Cianca has worked in the Public Defender’s Office for almost 29 years. She was first appointed to lead the office in November 2022 amidst a protracted political battle over the position.

During a legislature committee meeting in January, Cianca said her top achievements include improvements in staff retention and recruitment. She attributed the shift to the work of the office’s hiring committee and the efforts supervisors are putting in to train new staff and keep them.

“Our trial rates are starting to increase, which shows that the attorneys are becoming more comfortable with trial practice and challenging cases,” Cianca told legislators.