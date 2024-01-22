Schumer calls on railroad company to fix shuttered Ogden bridge

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called on CSX Transportation to repair a main-thoroughfare bridge in Ogden that Monroe County closed because of structural issues.

The Gillett Road Bridge was closed on Dec. 6 after previously receiving a “red alert” warning by the New York State Department of Transportation. Built in 1969, the bridge runs over a former railbed owned by CSX Transportation and serves as a main connection between Ogden and Spencerport.

But there’s controversy on who is responsible for the repairs. Schumer, Ogden Supervisor Mike Zale, County Executive Adam Bello, and Rep. Joe Morelle all say CSX is responsible for the repairs.

But CSX, which had its rail line removed in the 1990s, says that it abandoned the bridge and is no longer responsible. Schumer and Morelle allege, however, that CSX had been doing bridge maintenance as recently as 2009.

There are three bridges running along Gillett Road, two of which are owned by the New York State Department of Transportation, and one classified as owned by “railroad,” according to a Dec. 31 department report on bridge safety. The bridge was last inspected on Aug. 18 and was found to be in “poor” condition.

“I’m here to tell CSX, stop railroading our community with excuses and repair this bridge ASAP,” Schumer said Monday at a news conference at Ogden Town Hall. “CSX has to fix the crossing, those ‘road closed’ signs need to be a thing of the past, they need to be taken down because the bridge has been fixed, so that our families, our emergency vehicles, can travel over the Erie Canal as quickly as possible.”

Zale said the bridge’s closure has been an “unacceptable” hindrance to the free movement of Ogden residents.

“This bridge provides a critical access point for the village of Spencerport, our senior communities, our school district and businesses,” Zale said, “And leaving it closed due to a disagreement of ownership was just not going to work for us.”

Officials were unable to offer an estimated cost of repairs for the bridge. In photos provided by Monroe County, the bridge’s support beams and girder show visible signs of wear and deterioration.

Schumer and Morelle have written a letter to CSX CEO Joseph Hinrichs requesting ownership of the bridge repairs for the good of the community.

“We urge CSX to move swiftly to fix the structural deficiencies whether through bridge replacement or bridge removal and ground infill to grade, or other means that will safely return vehicle traffic to Gillett Road,” the letter reads.

At the same news conference, Schumer announced that the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau has approved a license for Black Button Distilling to open a barrel-aging warehouse on Lyell Avenue.

With a capacity of 15,000 barrels, the facility is estimated to be the largest such facility in New York.