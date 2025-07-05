Photos: Texas reels from deadly flooding

Updated July 5, 2025 at 2:29 PM EDT

At least 27 people have died in severe floods in parts of central Texas.

First responders are searching for more survivors including 27 summer campers in Kerrville, Texas.

The National Weather Service is forecasting more excessive rain and flooding today.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state will work day and night to find people who may be stranded and unable to call for help.

July 5

Julio Cortez / AP / AP Officials comb through the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Hunt, Texas.

Julio Cortez / AP / AP A wall is missing on a building at Camp Mystic along the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Hunt, Texas.

Julio Cortez / AP / AP People look at debris on the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the areain Hunt, Texas.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A view of Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas, on July 5, 2025.

Eric Vryn / Getty Images / Getty Images Flood waters left debris including vehicles and equipment scattered in Louise Hays Park in Kerrville, Texas.

Julio Cortez / AP / AP Debris rests on a bridge over the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Ingram, Texas.

July 4

Eric Gay / AP / AP A raging Guadalupe River leaves fallen trees and debris in its wake in Kerrville, Texas.

Eric Gay / AP / AP Families are reunited at a reunification center after flash flooding hit the area in Ingram, Texas

Eric Vryn / Getty Images / Getty Images Boerne search and rescue team members prepare their Zodiac boat for operations on the flooded Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Comfort, Texas.

Eric Gay / AP / AP Onlookers survey damage caused along the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Kerrville, Texas.

Eric Gay / AP / AP Debris is left behind by a raging Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas.

Eric Gay / AP / AP First responders deliver people to a reunification center after flash flooding in the area in Ingram, Texas.

Eric Gay / AP / AP A man surveys damage left by a raging Guadalupe River n Kerrville, Texas.

Eric Vryn / Getty Images / Getty Images Trees emerge from flood waters along the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas.

Eric Vryn / Getty Images / Getty Images Kerrville resident Leighton Sterling watches flood waters along the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas.

Eric Gay / AP / AP A helicopter flies over the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Kerrville, Texas.