Monroe County Office Building to increase security

Beginning Monday, Jan. 8, there are new security procedures for people entering the Monroe County Office Building in Rochester.

They include requiring all visitors entering that building on West Main Street to undergo screening before entering the building. Bags will be subject to search and visitors will need to pass through metal detectors.

There will also be signs posted on the doors of the county building that face West Main which direct visitors to enter through the doors that are around the corner on Irving Place. Officials said that entrance is accessible by people with physical disabilities and will be staffed during business hours.

Employees and elected officials with ID badges will still be able to enter the building from the W. Main St. entrance.

A statement from Monroe County said that the new security procedures align with federal guidelines for security at government buildings and the county noted that many of these practices are already in use at City Hall, the Hall of Justice, the Federal Building in Rochester and other local municipal buildings.