Connections
To e-bike or not to e-bike?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 7, 2025 at 3:43 PM EDT
Three men sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man back left has short dark hair and a dark mustache and beard and is wearing a blue plaid shirt; a man back center has a brown beard and is wearing a pink and purple baseball hat; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt with polka dot cuffs, jeans, and brown shoes
Steve Roll and Jesse Peers on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, May 7, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Research shows the use of e-bikes is on the rise. What would it take for you to switch from your car or public transportation to an e-bike or a bicycle?

Our guests this hour say there are both benefits and challenges to e-biking or biking, but they make this case for it this hour as they preview the upcoming Bike Week in Rochester.

In studio:

*Note: To learn more about New York State's micromobility laws for e-bikes, scooters, and skateboards, please click here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
