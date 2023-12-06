Gillette Road bridge in Ogden closing due to potential structural deficiencies

Monroe County officials say that a bridge in Ogden will be closed starting Wednesday morning because of potential structural problems.

It is the Gillett Road Bridge over an abandoned CSX/New York Central Railroad line in the town of Ogden.

County Executive Adam Bello says that the county’s highways superintendent, Thomas Frys, has ordered that bridge closed indefinitely beginning Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

Officials say that a recent state inspection of the CSX-owned span revealed potential structural deficiencies that could post a threat to public safety.

The county says that in January 2023, after CSX failed to take action on a state-issued ‘red flag’ for the bridge, county crews installed barrels along the bridge to shift traffic away from the span’s outside girders.

The NY State Dept. of Transportation issues a red flag warning when inspectors determine the failure or potential failure of a primary structural bridge component is likely to occur within two years of the current inspection.

Officials say a follow-up analysis determined the best course of action would be for the county to close the bridge.

Drivers are advised to detour using Big Ridge, Manitou and Spencerport roads. Detours will be posted.