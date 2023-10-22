$73 million to fund 164 affordable, all-electric apartments in Rochester

Governor Kathy Hochul has allocated nearly $73 million dollars for 164 affordable apartments in Rochester.

The Center City Courtyard will be an all-electric facility located near the Inner Loop. Ninety-five apartments will cater to formerly homeless veterans, individuals with substance issues, and those with justice system involvement.

This initiative is part of a larger plan to create or sustain more than 730 eco-friendly homes statewide, particularly in the Finger Lakes area, the Capital Region, and the Hudson Valley.

These projects aim to modernize public housing, tackle homelessness with onsite support and advance the state's climate goals.