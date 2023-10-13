Kelvin Vickers convicted of all counts in the murder of RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz

A Monroe County Jury on Friday convicted 22-year-old Kelvin Vickers of the killing of a Rochester police officer in July 2022.

The jury had initially determined that Vickers shot and murdered Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and injured his partner, Sino Seng, as the two sat in an unmarked car on Bauman Street as part of an investigation.

The jurors had been deadlocked on two of the 26 counts until late Friday afternoon, but ultimately convicted Vickers of all the charges, including aggravated murder of a police officer and attempted aggravated murder of a police officer.

Vickers, who is from Boston, was also convicted of the murders of Richard Collinge and MyJel Rand on the day before Mazurkiewicz and Seng were shot.

“Over 72 hours, Kelvin Vickers caused chaos and mayhem in the City of Rochester, ending his crime spree with the murder of Officer Mazurkiewicz and attempted murder of Officer Sino Seng,” District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement. “The Rochester Police Department lost a brother. Lynn Mazurkiewicz lost the love of her life.”

Defense Attorney Michael Schiano told Spectrum News that he expects to appeal the verdict.

“I think there’s a number of grounds for appeal," Schiano said. "You’re dealing with an issue with a judge joined two indictments, you have three homicides that were all joined together, clearly that’s going to be an issue that an appellate court is going to take a look at, I think.”

In a statement, Mayor Malik Evans said he is “extremely grateful that justice was served today.”

Evans said that while the verdicts will not bring back Mazurkiewicz or take away the pain that his family suffered, he hopes the convictions “bring a small measure of relief, comfort and assurance that his life and service to this community was not in vain.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7.