AARP leads discussion about challenges for Rochester's rapidly growing 65+ population

Recent data from a report commissioned by the AARP in New York shows that the number of older adults in poverty in Rochester increased 70% from 3,633 in 2011 to 6,175 in 2021. And the study also stated that Rochester has the second highest rate of older adult poverty of any county or city in the state, with 22% of its 65+ population living below the poverty line.

That information, contained in a report compiled by Center for an Urban Future, was eye opening for Aqua Porter, executive director of RMAPI, the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty initiative, who said she was “gobsmacked” when she saw that data.

This week, AARP sponsored a roundtable discussion in several upstate cities including Rochester titled “Vital Voices: Insights for the Future of Aging.”

Porter said that poverty cuts across all sorts of demographics including age and race, and actually, that can be helpful in trying to address the problem.

“And so that's good, because that means if we're looking at transportation, or housing, or employment, or health care, or wealth and finances, the things that we are trying to put in place will be advantageous or beneficial to all segments of the population who are experiencing poverty,” said Porter.

Ann Marie Cook is president and CEO of Lifespan, the Rochester based organization that helps older adults. She said the fact that poverty is identified as a big problem among older adults isn’t too surprising, at least based on the sorts of questions that Lifespan receives.

“We see it here in the calls that we get here at Lifespan, and certainly the work that our social workers do,” noted Cook. “So I felt when AARP released this data, that the data supported what we felt in our gut, just a huge number of older adults, and a huge number of older adults in need because of poverty.”

Cook also said that inflationary pressures in recent months has exacerbated the situation for many older adults.

“Even with the increase they received in Social Security, it's just inflation of everything, food, housing, , their RG&E bills, everything. “So it's just everything is more money, and they are struggling, there's no question about it,” said Cook.

Cook said that there are food banks and other services that can help older adults who are food-insecure, but both Cook and Porter said that one challenge is making sure older adults are aware of services available to them and are willing to use them.

Porter said sometimes older people are hesitant to reach out for assistance, mentioning a 60-year-old friend of hers who was having financial problems recently.

“She had worked and she had retired, and she just felt like every day was a struggle to make ends meet,” said Porter, who told her friend that she’s probably eligible for SNAP benefits.

Porter said her friend told her that, ‘No, no, I’m not going to do that, because that would be too embarrassing.’ But Porter told her that, “these are benefits that you are eligible for to make your life easier, you need to apply, it’s not embarrassing.”

Beth Finkel, State Director, AARP New York said the organization "is working with state and local governments and community-based nonprofit organizations to forge deeper collaborations to meet the needs of our aging relatives, friends and neighbors.”