NY state awards $1.1M grant to boost urban teaching initiative in Rochester

New York State is adding financial incentives for college students to pursue teaching careers with the Rochester City School District.

The state awarded a $1.1 million grant to the ROC Urban Teaching Fellows Program. The initiative provides a $10,000 tuition stipend for students pursuing a master's in teaching at the University of Rochester, Nazareth University, and through an NYU online program.

The program also includes a one-year paid teaching position.

“We want folks who have a commitment to equity, because that is part of our mission and our belief system to ensure equal opportunities for students' success,” said Chris Miller, chief of human capital at the district. “We want folks who will advocate for students.”

The program began last year with six fellows. This year that’s increased to 19. Miller is hopeful the trend will continue.

“It is a challenge to attract folks to Rochester,” Miller said. “But we're working by making connections with maybe folks who work in our district now who graduated from those colleges and universities to create those connections.”

Miller said his team is also reaching out to paraprofessionals and teaching assistants already in city schools to build their teaching workforce. The district is currently looking to fill special education and bilingual teaching positions.

“(The program) also opens doors for future educators to specialize in high-needs areas like teaching English to speakers of other languages and inclusive early childhood education,” Superintendent Carmine Peluso said in a statement.