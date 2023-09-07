Changes to NY laws will crack down on reckless driving

(NCPR) Newly proposed driving laws will crack down on reckless driving and make it easier for the state to take away licenses.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has proposed three changes to DMV regulations. They say the changes will "bolster the ability to remove drivers who engage in risky behavior from New York roadways and make it more difficult for persistent violators to get back their driving privilege back."

The first increases the number of points associated with dangerous driving. It will add points to actions like passing a stopped school bus or leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.

The second change will lower the bar for when drivers can lose their license. It would increase the timeframe that action can be taken against a driver, from 18 to 24 months.

The third change would make it easier to lose your license for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Currently, regulations say an application for re-licensure will be denied if a driver has five or more alcohol or drug-related driving convictions. The proposed change lowers that number to four or more alcohol or drug-related convictions.

The Commissioner of NYS Department of Motor Vehicles Mark Schroeder said in a press release, "“The message is simple: If your actions behind the wheel put others in danger, you don’t belong in the driver’s seat. That’s why we are proposing significant and aggressive actions to protect other drivers, motorcyclists, bicyclists, pedestrians and children. Everyone deserves to feel safe regardless of how they choose to commute or enjoy our roads.”

The proposed changes can be seen in the New York State Register. They will be open for public comment for the next two months.

