At Bello’s request, National Guard members are expected here on Friday

New York National Guard members are expected to arrive Friday at the downtown Holiday Inn where dozens of migrants are being housed after being bused here from New York City.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello asked for the added assistance, citing security concerns after “recent occurrences in other counties hosting asylees.”

It is not clear what duties the service members will perform. The state has described their function only as providing logistical and operational support.

Guard members arrived Wednesday at three Erie County hotels-turned-migrant shelters. In total, the state expects 108 personnel will be working at the combined four sites in the two counties; another 15 will staff a command center in Erie County overseeing the deployment.

Bello said Wednesday that about 25 service members are expected in the local deployment.

New York City has been overwhelmed by the arrival of 100,000 asylum-seekers since last spring, and in recent months began busing hundreds to communities upstate. The city hired a private company DocGo to coordinate that effort. But things have not gone smoothly.

The first — and so far, only — buses sent to Rochester arrived here last Monday, ferrying 77 migrants, most of whom are children. Three families, totaling more than 20 people, immediately asked to go back, saying they were not told where or how far away from New York City they were being sent.

How many now remain is unclear. As for the need for National Guard members, a county spokesman declined to be more specific, nor to point specifically to Erie County, where two sexual assaults allegedly involving migrants led officials to halt further transports there while security was re-evaluated.