Puerto Rican Parade returns to North Clinton Avenue; festival runs through Saturday

A tradition returns to North Clinton Avenue in Rochester on Saturday with the Puerto Rican Parade.

That parade has not taken place on that avenue for 27 years, and Yolanda Culver, the president of the parade, said that it’s an appropriate location since Puerto Rican people and many other Latinos have called that neighborhood home for many years.

“Due to the generations of Hispanics that still remain living in those neighborhoods, their kids and now their kids’ grandkids are all still part of those neighborhoods,” Culver said.

“They’re so excited to bring it back and show something positive that can happen on Clinton Avenue, and there are a lot of good people that still remain on Clinton, the businesses, the generations of family gatherings,” she said.

The parade activities include a ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday. The actual parade starts at 11 a.m. on North Clinton Avenue.

MORE: See a gallery of portraits from last year's festival In 2022, CITY Magazine visited the Puerto Rican Festival of Rochester and talked to people reveling in the cultural showcase of food, music, and dance.

Culver is working with Orlando Ortiz, president of the Puerto Rican Festival, which began Thursday and runs through Saturday. It’s the 53rd annual celebration for the festival, which he said is the longest-running ethnic festival in Monroe County.

Ortiz noted that the festival has always attracted people from a variety of Latin countries as well as from Puerto Rico.

“So we've had Venezuelans, Panamanians, Cubans,” Ortiz said, adding that it’s “been very great to see, at least for me, fulfilling, to see all those other flags being represented at the Puerto Rican festival because, again, we're the Puerto Rican festival, but we want to make sure that others feel that this is their event as well.”

The Puerto Rico festival runs from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday at Innovative Field.

Admission is free from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets otherwise are $10. Children ages 6 to 12 and seniors get in for $5.

