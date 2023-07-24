Longtime Canandaigua National Bank leader stepping back from that role

Jamie Germano / Democrat & Chronicle George Hamlin IV, who is stepping down as Chairman of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust but will remain on the Board of Directors.

There’s a leadership change being announced at Canandaigua National Bank & Trust (CNB).

George Hamlin IV, is stepping down as Chairman of CNB and Canandaigua National Corporation (CNC) as well as his role as Officer and Senior Policy Advisor. Michael Goonan, who joined the CNB board in 2015 will succeed Hamlin as Chair.

Hamlin will retain a seat on the Board of Directors. He has been in leadership positions at Canandaigua National for more than four decades. He joined the company as President and CEO in 1979, and served as Chairman since 2011 when his son, the current bank President and CEO, Frank Hamlin III, succeeded him.

George Hamlin spoke recently to WXXI News about how Canandaigua National has fared during the recent period of time when there were failures of three midsized banks, including Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic.

Hamlin said that Canandaigua National has continued to thrive during periods of turmoil in the banking sector and on Wall Street, mainly because CNB has put their emphasis on taking care of people.

“Focus on the people, and do things like that and the money takes care of itself,” said Hamlin. “Our success is rooted in that philosophy, that banking is a people business, not a money business. And it’s woven into every element of our business and culture.“

While George Hamlin has been in leadership roles at Canandaigua National, the bank expanded from Ontario to Monroe County and grew from $100 million in total assets to $5 billion.

Hamlin is also a decorated Air Force fighter pilot who served three tours of duty in Vietnam, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross and 10 Air Medals.

The bank has plans to honor his career and community service in October.

