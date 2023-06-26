Gov. Hochul signs legislation to protect New York's LGBTQ+ community

Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Sunday to protect the LGBTQ+ community ahead of her participation in Sunday’s annual Pride March in New York City.

Among the laws Hochul signed was a new law that makes New York State a safe haven for the trans community, by ensuring the state will protect trans youth, their parents and their doctors. Another law signed by Hochul protects their right to receive addiction treatment and rehabilitation.

The Governor also signed three new laws that update legal documents in New York to remove outdated and stigmatizing terminology.

Hochul said at a news conference Sunday that there are other states that do not have the same protections.

“There are people, outside our borders, in other states, in the United States of America who do not have the same rights that we do here in New York, and that is wrong,” and Hochul noted that New York has been at the forefront of this type of legislation.

“We will always be that beacon to the rest of the nation on how to do it right, because from Seneca Falls to Stonewall, we have stood up for people from the very beginning.”

Local Assemblymember Harry Bronson, (D-138), is a co-sponsor of legislation the governor signed on Sunday and he noted that the Trans Safe Haven Act will ensure families have access to reliable, regulated care from health providers.

“The Trans Safe Haven Law is a clear and unwavering statement that we will not be complicit in other state’s attempts to punish the provision of, receipt of, or support for gender affirming care,” Bronson said in a statement released on Sunday.

Parades in New York, Chicago and San Francisco are among events that roughly 400 Pride organizations across the U.S. are holding this year, with many focused specifically on the rights of transgender people.

Rochester’s Pride Parade and Festival is scheduled for Saturday, July 15.

This story includes reporting by the Associated Press.

