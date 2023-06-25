Hegedorn's wrapping up decades of memories

After 70 years in business, Webster's Hegedorn’s Market is getting ready to close its doors for the final time.

Under pressure from growing grocery competition, the family-owned business on Ridge Rd. is clearing out inventory ahead of its final day in business later this week.

The last dairy deliveries had already come and gone by Sunday morning, and the renowned butcher shop had already closed for good, though regular shoppers like Michelle Fabris did their best to hang on to their favorites.

"Where am I going to get the great steaks cut here and their sausage? I stocked up on their sausage, they make it here, they make it in-house and my freezer's stocked with that," said Fabris.

She added that, “You're not going to get a lot of stuff anywhere here…Wegmans, Tops, Aldi's do not carry specialty products like this. And they can't compete with the bakery here. It's awesome. Where am I going to get my cakes now? I don't know. Where am I going to get my fresh bread every morning? Not sure," Fabris asked.

Scott Fybush / WXXI News Some shoppers at Hegedorn's Market in Webster on Sunday. The market closes later this week after 70 years in business.

Some Hegedorn’s bakery specialties will be available at Herrema's market in Irondequoit starting this week, but shoppers said there just won't be a replacement for other store fixtures like its full-service butcher counter.

Tom and Karen DiSalvo have been shopping at Hegedorn’s since they moved to Webster in 1966.

On the last of their regular Sunday morning shopping runs here, they said they'd miss the hometown atmosphere the most.

"I think it's going to be a big loss to the town because they were very active in the community,” said Tom DiSalvo. They hired a lot of kids that worked here over the years, sent them to high school, sent them to college. They donated to all kinds of causes supported sports teams," he noted.

What's left on the shelves at Hegedorn’s will be sold at a discount this week. Once the store closes for good on Friday, whatever remains will be donated to charity, one last community gift from Webster's hometown store.