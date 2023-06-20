© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

New Amazon facility in Gates already delivering with expansive housing proposal

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp
Published June 20, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT
The Amazon fulfillment center in Gates is visible beyond a field and tree line that is proposed for a large-scale housing development at the end of Frank Domino Way in Gates.
Brian Sharp
/
WXXI News
The Amazon fulfillment center in Gates is visible beyond a field and tree line that is proposed for a large-scale housing development at the end of Frank Domino Way in Gates.

A massive Amazon facility along Manitou Road in Gates is expected to open late summer or early fall.

But town officials say it already is sparking new housing development on a scale the town has not seen in years.

Kurt Rappazzo, director of public works/highway superintendent, town of Gates
Brian Sharp
/
WXXI News
Kurt Rappazzo, director of public works/highway superintendent, town of Gates

“This project, if it doesn't eclipse, very closely eclipses what's been done over the last five years,” said Kurt Rappazzo, the town’s highway superintendent and public works director.

Whitestone Development wants to build 380 market-rate apartments, 27 cottage-style rental houses, and 58 single-family homes. Construction would be done in phases on 85 acres behind the Italian American Community Center and abutting Buffalo Road.

Cosmo Giunta, supervisor, town of Gates
Brian Sharp
/
WXXI News
Cosmo Giunta, supervisor, town of Gates

Stand at the end of Frank Dimino Way, which dead ends into the property, and you can see the Amazon facility through a clearing, across the field.

“Oh yes we can,” Town Supervisor Cosmo Giunta said, seeing the vista for the first time. Then he laughed. “It’s a nice view."

The Amazon facility is expected to bring more than 1,000 jobs when it opens later this year.

Separately, Amazon is re-evaluating a smaller facility just over the town border on Shepard Road in Ogden, officials said, as the company adjusts its post-pandemic expansion plans. Both received tax breaks to incentivize construction. But county officials aren’t worried, as there is a shortage of quality, ready-to-occupy warehouse space locally. If Amazon chooses to sell, officials said, it likely would go quickly.

“When Whitestone came to us initially, they were attracted by all the employees that are going to be at this Amazon facility,” Rappazzo said.

The developer did not immediately respond to reporter questions about the project.

Whitestone had a hand in the Apex student housing at RIT, Edgewater apartments in Henrietta and Tower 280 in downtown Rochester.

The property in Gates "has been on the books to be developed for a long time,” Rappazzo said, never set aside for open space or preserved. “And the time has come.”

Construction would occur in phases over three years, or more. And then? There aren’t any other large undeveloped parts of Gates left.

“This is basically it,” Rappazzo said.

Frank Domino Way in Gates ends in a dead-end cul-de-sac that is shown surrounded by high grass and weeds and a tree line that sits in the middle of the acreage that is proposed to become a large-scale housing development.
Brian Sharp
/
WXXI News
Frank Domino Way in Gates ends in a dead-end cul-de-sac in the middle of the acreage that is proposed to become a large-scale housing development.

“There might be smaller parcels around town that may be developable for single family homes,” Giunta added. “But yeah.”

The project, which has raised neighbor concerns about traffic, is awaiting final town approvals.

Housing construction in Monroe County is not keeping up with demand, particularly when it comes to market rate and starter homes, officials said. What housing is being built is mostly high-end houses or large-scale affordable apartment projects where tax breaks and other incentives are available.

For some perspective, recent housing development in Gates includes Doud Apartment Homes totaling 158 units, The Villas at Coldwater with 170 units, and Parkview Place, 112 units. There is nothing larger than 50 units going back almost a decade.

Entrance sign to the Amazon Fulfillment center on Manitou Road in Gates in the foreground with the five-story building in the background across a large field.
Brian Sharp
/
WXXI News
The Amazon fulfillment center on Manitou Road in Gates is hiring and expected to open later this year.

Local News
Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's business and development reporter. He has been covering Rochester since 2005, working most of that time as an investigative reporter with the Democrat and Chronicle. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
See stories by Brian Sharp