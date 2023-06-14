Monroe County Legislature approves $7.3 million for Sheriff’s Office expansion

Monroe County lawmakers have approved legislation that greenlights a $7.3 million expansion of the Sheriff’s Office.

The Legislature passed the measure 23-5 during its meeting Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office will use the approved funding to add 41 deputies and establish a new Regional Investigative Operations Center. Sheriff’s Office officials have said the center will coordinate investigations into multijurisdictional crime patterns, such as the rampant thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles or threats of violence.

During floor remarks ahead of the vote, Republicans lauded the measure and said it will help make communities safer.

``The safety of our residents is paramount and we must do all we can to protect our neighbors and this legislation will do just that," said Republican Legislator Paul Dondorfer, a Rochester Police Department investigator and Penfield resident.

But Democrats were split on the plan. Legislator Susan Hughes-Smith of Brighton wanted the legislation tabled for further discussion around the office’s needs, but her effort was defeated. She also argued that public safety is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted response, including greater investment in services and programs for youth. She voted against the legislation.

Some Democrats who voted for the expansion, including Legislator Michael Yudelson of Henrietta, also called for greater investments in youth programs and services.

Yudelson said Henrietta is one of the largest towns in the county without its own police force and he was supporting the measure because it would increase coverage for residents.

“I feel I am duty bound to vote in favor of this proposal,” Yudelson said as he explained his vote.