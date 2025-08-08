Front Porch health fair set for Saturday at Jordan Health Center

Health screenings, back-to-school physicals for children and more will be available at the annual Front Porch Festival and Health Fair on Saturday at the Jordan Health Center.

Festival-goers can also enjoy free food, entertainment and giveaways, and kids can get free haircuts and braiding styles.

Information on recent changes to Medicaid will also be provided.

The festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the center at 82 Holland Street and the nearby Baden Park.