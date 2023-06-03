University of Rochester investigates a data breach

The University of Rochester says it is investigating a cybersecurity attack. In a note the U of R put out June 2 on its website, the university says the data breach, which resulted from a software vulnerability in a product provided by a third-party file transfer company, has affected the University and approximately 2,500 organizations worldwide.

The university says that it believes faculty, staff, and students could be impacted, but they do not yet know the full scope of the impact to University community members or which personal data was accessed, as the investigation is ongoing.

Other details could not be provided yet over the weekend in terms of how many people might have been affected. The university says it will provide updates as soon as they are available.

A university spokesperson says the U of R on Friday messaged all students faculty and staff, and that message and other information is available on the website it launched.

The U of R says until they know more, they “strongly urge students, faculty and staff—along with dependents—to immediately take steps to protect their personal information.”

That includes using strong passwords, using two-factor or multi-factor authentication, and checking credit card and bank records.

Officials say if you notice any suspicious activity, contact your financial institution and credit monitoring agencies right away.

