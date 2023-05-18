Hickey Freeman brand moving out of Rochester, but local factory will remain open

There is an end of an era coming to Rochester, at least in terms of a well-known brand name.

The Hickey Freeman line of clothing will soon no longer be made at the factory on North Clinton Avenue, although that factory will continue in operation, making other clothing brands.

That’s according to Stephen Granovsky, the CEO for Luxury Men’s Apparel Group, the parent company for the local operation.

He confirmed the news first reported in the Rochester Business Journal on Thursday, and he said it has to do with his company losing the manufacturing rights to Hickey Freeman clothing, which will now be made in Mexico.

Hickey Freeman began in Rochester in 1899, and Granovsky said it is sad that iconic brand will no longer be made here.

‘So it is both ironic and sad that the brand itself, as part of the Rochester family, won’t get a chance to turn 125,” said Granovsky. “Of course the brand is going to survive, it’s going to survive as a much lower price point suit, made in Mexico.”

But Granovsky emphasized that the factory on North Clinton Avenue will continue in operation, making clothing for a number of other brands including Brooks Brothers, Hart Schaffner and Marx and several other brands.

Granovsky says about 225 people work at the local factory now, and he said that actually they still need more employees at the Rochester plant.

“We’re still going to make high quality clothing, which is paramount, of course, preserving the jobs in that factory. And all of our workers are continuing to work in that factory. In fact, demand for our production is at a five year high right now. But we’ll be making brands other than Hickey Freeman,” said Granovsky.

The local factory will be rebranded as Rochester Tailored Clothing.

Gary Bonadonna Jr. is the manager for Workers United of Upstate New York which represents about 200 of the 225 workers at the local factory.

He said that it is disappointing for the workers to not be making clothing for the iconic Hickey Freeman name, but Bonadonna said "preserving the jobs of these uniquely skilled workers and bringing business into the plant is obviously incredibly important and remains the focus of the union."

Granovsky also said there will be a grand opening for the new factory store on South Union Street in Rochester next Thursday, May 25. It will be a four-day sale, and he said it will be the last opportunity to buy Hickey Freeman clothing made in Rochester “at the quality our customers have become accustomed to.”

