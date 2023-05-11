Longtime Rochester teachers union president Adam Urbanski re-elected

Rochester Teachers Association president Adam Urbanski won a landslide victory in what he has said could be his last bid for re-election.

Urbanski, 76, said his 42 years of experience as president will be tested in upcoming challenges for the district, from school closures and declining enrollment to addressing school safety – a factor that he said has been cited in many exit interviews this year.

At least 168 teachers have resigned this school year, according to the Rochester Teachers Association.

“I think when you confront danger and challenges, you probably lean towards electing people who have more experience and more knowledge on how to address these things,” Urbanski said. “These are not first-time challenges. We've seen this movie before, and we were able to get through it.”

Voters overwhelmingly reelected incumbents. According to the RTA, nearly 1,900 people cast ballots. Voter turnout was about 48%, which Urbanski said is unusually high.

Before the election, Urbanski said this may be his last time running. He’s still leaning that way, he said, but it’s not decided just yet.

“It is important that we begin planning for a transition,” Urbanski said. “We have a lot of talent in the people who represent teachers right now. ... I don't think that the union will lack excellent choices in two years.”