Local News

Whole Foods opening draws crowds of customers to Brighton

WXXI News | By Scott Fybush
Published April 12, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT


Karen Dahl of Greece smells a pineapple during the opening of the Whole Foods in Brighton on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. "I'm just so excited for an alternative to Wegmans," Dahl said.
Max Schulte / WXXI News


Whole Foods opened Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Brighton.
Max Schulte / WXXI News


Ten-month-old Juni Riley enjoys a lemon while watching her mom, Lillian Riley, shop for fruit during the opening of the Whole Foods in Brighton on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Max Schulte / WXXI News


India Glover and her mom, Michelle Young, check out the beauty aisle in Whole Foods in Brighton during its opening day on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Max Schulte / WXXI News


Shoppers flocked to the opening of the Whole Foods in Brighton on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Max Schulte / WXXI News


Checkouts were busy as shoppers flocked to the opening of the Whole Foods in Brighton on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Max Schulte / WXXI News


Shoppers flock to the opening of the Whole Foods in Brighton on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Max Schulte / WXXI News


Cashiers were busy as shoppers turned out to the opening of the Whole Foods in Brighton on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Max Schulte / WXXI News


Shoppers flock to the opening of the Whole Foods in Brighton on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Max Schulte / WXXI News


Local products are featured at the Whole Foods in Brighton. The store opened Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Max Schulte / WXXI News


Sonia Frye of Rochester, left, gives Louise Washby of Greece a dragon fruit during the opening of the Whole Foods in Brighton on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Max Schulte / WXXI News


A Whole Foods employee works on the store's opening day on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Max Schulte / WXXI News


Fresh product on display at Whole Foods in Brighton, which opened Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Max Schulte / WXXI News


Shoppers flock to the opening of the Whole Foods in Brighton on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Max Schulte / WXXI News


A meat display at the Whole Foods in Brighton, which opened on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Max Schulte / WXXI News


Shoppers check out the prepared foods at the Whole Foods in Brighton, which opened on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Max Schulte / WXXI News


Eliabeth Antiochos and her daughter Lucy shop at the Whole Foods in Brighton on opening day, Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Max Schulte / WXXI News


Shoppers flock to the opening of the Whole Foods in Brighton on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Max Schulte / WXXI News

It looked like any other big store opening Wednesday morning on Monroe Avenue in Brighton: Hundreds of curious shoppers lined up to get in, local dignitaries smiling for the cameras.

But Rochester’s first Whole Foods store was nine years in the works, fighting legal opposition from neighbors and a group that was funded by competitor Wegmans along the way.

The court battles continued into Tuesday night, when an appellate judge refused to grant an injunction stopping the store from opening. While suits are still pending, Brighton Supervisor Bill Moehle says it's time to move on.

"There's room in this community for more than one supermarket to compete, and the time has come to let business proceed at Whole Foods and down the street at their store," Moehle said.

Barbara Brachfeld said she missed Whole Foods when she moved here from New York City 18 years ago, and she was there for Wednesday’s opening.

"I couldn’t believe that it took so long for this to happen, and the fact that it almost didn't open today was, like, mind-blowing," she said.

Wednesday was the first time Louise Washby of Greece had been to a Whole Foods, and she said she liked what she saw.

“Awesome. I can’t describe it,” she said. “They just have everything.”

Holding up a yellow, spiny-looking piece of produce, Washby asked her friend, Sonia Frye of Rochester, what it was called.

“Dragon fruit,” Frye answered.

“Dragon fruit,” Washby repeated. “This is delicious. They just gave me a sample over there. I could bite into it.”

While crowds were large in the store's first hour, Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi said officers kept traffic moving smoothly on Monroe Avenue. The possibility of congestion had been one of the potential problems raised by opponents.

The 50,000-square-foot store employs more than 100 people, offering a variety of food options, including many that are sourced from the Rochester area and upstate New York.

Includes reporting from Max Schulte.

Local News
Scott Fybush
You'll hear Scott in various capacities on WXXI either as a reporter, or hosting Morning Edition or All Things Considered.
See stories by Scott Fybush