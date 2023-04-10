Rochester officials launching effort to rehab, relocate Douglass statues

Rochester now owns 10 of the Frederick Douglass statutes that were installed across the city in 2018 as the community celebrated the bicentennial of Douglass’s birth, and it plans to repair them and install them in new indoor locations.

The city plans to remove the statues from where they currently stand and to put them in temporary storage. Olivia Kim, the sculptor who created them, will then restore the statues and make any needed repairs.

The epoxy resin statues have been on display for five years, which is two years longer than intended, according to the city.

Once renewed, the statues will be put on display in several indoor locations, including City Hall and the Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County. A statue will also be placed in the Aqueduct Building, which is close to where Douglass produced The North Star and Frederick Douglass’ Paper.

Kim made the statues as part of the “Year of Douglass,” a communitywide celebration of Douglass and his contributions.

Kim made 13 Douglass statues for public display as part of the “Year of Douglass.” The remaining three statues are in the care of Rochester Community Television, Rochester Educational Opportunity Center, and the University of Rochester. A 14th statue was privately commissioned and remains privately owned.