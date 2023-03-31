Jim Kelly and his 'Journey of Perseverance'

Randy Gorbman / WXXI News Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, was the keynote speaker for the annual Lifespan of Rochester event on 3/30/23.

Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer Jim Kelly brought a message with the theme of a ‘Journey of Perseverance’ when he spoke at the annual Celebration of Aging Luncheon in Rochester Thursday. It was hosted by Lifepsan, the nonprofit that supports older adults and caregivers.

The event at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center was sold out, with more than 1,800 attending. It was the biggest crowd in the more than 25-year history of that event, which is the main fundraiser each year for Lifespan.

Kelly, a legendary Bills’ quarterback who still lives in Western NY, has dealt with a number of challenges in recent years, including the death of his young son due to Krabbe disease, and Kelly’s own treatment for cancer over several years.

Kelly said that his faith has been a big part of what has continued to motivate him and help him persevere.

“I've met so many people over the years that give up on life sometimes, or they know somebody that has given up and as long as I can make their day better by what I say,” Kelly told reporters. “And praying, which I do a lot nowadays. Well, I've done a lot for long for a while now. I know I can be a difference maker.”

Kelly said anyone can work to help someone else feel better. “You don't have to be a pro professional athlete, you don't have to be CEO of a company, you can be just a truck driver, a school teacher, you can be a 9-to-5 everyday guy.” Kelly said that sometimes what’s needed for a person who isn’t having a good a day is “that extra prayer or that hug.”

Ann Marie Cook, President and CEO for Lifespan said that some of the things Jim Kelly talked about likely will resonate with people who are glad to see he continues to donate his time and be involved in his community.

Cook said that one of the biggest problem with aging, is ageism.

"And the negative impact that that has on people who believe because they're older, they're not as good as they used to be,” said Cook. “And so we really try at this event to have people here that celebrates aging, that you know, personifies really a person who is still taking it on in their second half of life."

