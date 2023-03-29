© 2023 WXXI News
Local News

Pittsford voters OK school district’s nearly $70 million capital improvement project

WXXI News | By Noelle E. C. Evans
Published March 29, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT
Mendon High School in Pittsford is slated to receive nearly $25.5 million in capital improvement funding

Pittsford residents voted Tuesday to approve a major capital improvement project at the Pittsford Central School District.

According to the district, 1,981 residents voted in favor and 302 voted against it.

The $69,822,169 plan includes improvements to safety and security measures, greater access to mental health counseling for students in spaces that the district says have been “underutilized,” and expansions and renovations to classrooms and athletic facilities.

Improvements at Barker Middle School and Mendon High School account for more than 50% of the project’s budget.

At Mendon, part of the money will go to expanding science and language classrooms and renovating athletic facilities. Barker will see improvements to general education classrooms and athletic facilities.

A district spokesperson said they are now entering the planning phase, and upgrading safety and security will be the top priority.

Because of state aid and capital reserve, the district said the project will not increase school taxes.

Noelle E. C. Evans
Noelle E. C. Evans is an education reporter/producer with a background in documentary filmmaking and education.
