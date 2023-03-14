Rochester Big Brothers, Big Sisters celebrates 40 years and opens new downtown center

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester cut the ribbon Tuesday on their new facility on South Washington Street in downtown Rochester.

The new 2,400-square-foot Mentoring Center has a kitchen, a game room, tutoring and studying space and a family resource room.

The nonprofit organization is also celebrating 40 years of providing one-on-one mentorships and resources to youths and their families living in underserved communities. The children enrolled in the program are fondly called “Littles,” and their mentors are called “Bigs.”

“Our Mentoring Center will offer a special place dedicated to helping our Bigs and Littles foster and grow the relationship and their connection,” said CEO Lisa Mattoon.

Mattoon said the space will provide a safe place to meet and take part in free activities, either individually or with others.

Racquel Stephen / WXXI News Local officials and people with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Greater Rochester cut the ribbon on the nonprofit's new Mentoring Center downtown on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

The organization currently serves about 300 youths in the region. According to Mattoon, every youth enrolled in the Greater Rochester program so far has graduated from high school and stayed clear of the juvenile justice system.

“Not only does a mentor help you stay on the path to success, but having a Big also helps a Little see the world through a different lens,” Mattoon said. “Inspiring and igniting their full potential while sharing new experiences with them.”

Twelve-year-old Chanze Hardgers-Massey has been paired with his Big, Basil Bassett, for roughly two years.

“Being a little brother is awesome,” Chanze said. “I get to go to a lot of fun places and try new things.”

He added that the program has given him “so much support and new ways to grow.”

Barrett, who is the director of financial services for Monroe County, said he decided to volunteer as a mentor soon after his children settled into college.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Basil Barrett and Chanze Hardgers-Massey play basketball at the new Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester's new Mentoring Center in Rochester on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

“I felt that I had some free time to help someone else forge a path to success,” he said.

Barrett said mentoring is one of the most effective ways to make a positive change in the community, and he’s calling on other Black professionals to take on the role.

“If only 5% mentored a youth, we could really improve our community by providing guidance, motivation, emotional support, and role modeling,” he said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester serves roughly 300 youths in Monroe and surrounding Wayne, Ontario and Yates counties each year. The organization currently has 130 youths awaiting a mentor pairing.