Monroe County to acquire 70 acres of parkland in Henrietta

Monroe County will have a new park soon. The county will acquire 70 acres from the Town of Henrietta, due to a transfer of land related to some developments in the town.

That land will become the 23rd park in the county parks system is located in southeastern Henrietta.

It will create a park that straddles the Lehigh Valley Trail and Town Supervisor Steve Schultz said that will provide additional access and hiking possibilities.

“One of the things we hear all the time is people want more access to this Lehigh Valley Trail,” Schultz noted at a news conference on Friday.

County Executive Adam Bello said that there’s an important environmental component to this new park as well.

“(It’s) heavily forested and it contains some low lying wetland and marsh areas,” said Bello. “And one of the reasons why it’s important to add this to the county parks system is that it’ll help to protect and preserve these environmentally important areas.”

There are still some steps that need to happen first, including actions taken by the Town of Henrietta and Monroe County but that’s expected to happen in the next several weeks.