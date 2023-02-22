Strong Hospital awarded $1 million in federal funds for major renovation project

Strong Memorial Hospital's emergency room expansion plan is getting a financial shot in the arm.

Rep. Joe Morelle was at the hospital in Rochester on Tuesday along with representatives of Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand to announce that the three Democratic lawmakers secured $1 million toward a massive renovation project at that medical center.

The $641 million project includes a new 9-story inpatient bed tower, and updates to the current emergency department.

Strong Memorial announced its emergency room expansion plans nearly a year ago and on Wednesday, CEO Mark Taubman said the project, which will be Strong’s most comprehensive modernization in nearly 50 years, will add much needed space and more than 40 new private inpatient rooms as the hospital continues “to contend with severe bed shortages and emergency room crowding across our community.”

Morelle said the project is expected to generate more than 6,000 construction jobs and 1,800 permanent jobs upon completion.

Chief Operating Officer at Strong, Kathy Parrinello, said the new inpatient bed tower is scheduled for completion in 2027, and when it's completed, she said it will be one of the most advanced treatment facilities in the world for patients with cardiovascular disease.

``This new space will modernize strong, it'll improve efficiency for our providers and staff, and make a hospital stay much more comfortable for our patients and their families," said Parrinello.