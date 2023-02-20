Trillium Health names new President & CEO

Trillium Health has named a new leader, and iit’s someone who has already been involved in the administration of the Rochester-based health care organization.

On Monday, Trillium announced that Jason Barnecut-Kearns, who has been with the agency for several years most recently as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Development Officer, will succeed Andrea DeMeo as President and CEO.

DeMeo is retiring after 8 years with the organization, and Barnecut-Kearns will take up the top leadership role on July 1.

Barnecut-Kearns said he looks forward to growing Trillium’s commitment to providing high quality, affordable health care.

And he also realizes that Trillium has to be mindful of a variety of challenges its patients are facing, particularly those who are low-income.

“Looking at those barriers, such as housing and sending up housing initiatives,” said Barnecut-Kearns. “So if you can get individuals that are homeless, housed, that in turn allows them to become more stable, and then of course, then get connected to health care as well. So similar with our food pantry, again, it's a way of ensuring that you address those issues first.”

Barnecut-Kearns also wants to increase access to health services for clients of Trillium.

“So our primary focus is we've got our pharmacy services, but looking at our clinical services to say, okay, how do we see more patients? How do we enable patients to see us much more quickly? And then of course, then how do we then add on those additional services to then continue their ongoing care management.”

Barnecut-Kearns also wants to honor Trillium’s legacy as the leading LGBTQ+ healthcare provider in Rochester and making sure that everyone who walks through their doors gets the same high level of care that Trillium is known for.